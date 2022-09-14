Stage 4 load shedding extended throughout Thursday and Friday

The power utility said that their teams are working around the clock to return units to arrive but in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to carry out unplanned maintenance to return units to service, they unfortunately have to implement loadshedding as a last resort.

Johannesburg - Eskom announced that it would extend stage 4 load shedding throughout Thursday and Friday.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said “The extension of the Stage 4 loadshedding is required due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kendal and Majuba this morning due to boiler tube leaks.”

“The breakdowns during the past few days of three generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delayed return of a unit at Camden Power Station continue to contribute to the capacity constraints.”

The Utility has said that, it will continue with its planned maintenance to address known risks at Arnot, Kriel, Matimba, Matla and Camden power stations.