News
A file picture of Bangladeshi Hindu child dressed like Lord Sri Krishna takes part in the celebration of the religious festival Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH
A file picture of Bangladeshi Hindu child dressed like Lord Sri Krishna takes part in the celebration of the religious festival Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Stay and home and celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with virtual celebrations

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 44m ago

Share this article:

DURBAN: The president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee, has encouraged all devotees to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at home today.

The day is a celebration of Lord Krishna's birth event and is celebrated worldwide.

Trikamjee said the date varied every year and fell on the eighth day of the Hindu calender.

Krishna was recognised as an Avatar of God and he came in the form of a human being, Trikamjee said.

"When there is strife and negativity Krishna restores people's belief in God."

Trikamjee said most people fasted and observed a vigil at the temple during this time. During the celebrations there was singing of Lord Krishna songs and the actual celebrations took place at midnight.

“However, since the pandemic, we encouraged devotees to join celebrations virtually.

“There are so many taking place and this will keep people safe.”

South Africa is under level three lockdown and in the third wave of the pandemic.

IOL

Share this article: