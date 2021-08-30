Stay and home and celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with virtual celebrations

DURBAN: The president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee, has encouraged all devotees to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at home today. The day is a celebration of Lord Krishna's birth event and is celebrated worldwide.

Trikamjee said the date varied every year and fell on the eighth day of the Hindu calender. Krishna was recognised as an Avatar of God and he came in the form of a human being, Trikamjee said. "When there is strife and negativity Krishna restores people's belief in God."

Trikamjee said most people fasted and observed a vigil at the temple during this time. During the celebrations there was singing of Lord Krishna songs and the actual celebrations took place at midnight. “However, since the pandemic, we encouraged devotees to join celebrations virtually. “There are so many taking place and this will keep people safe.”