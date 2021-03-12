Suspects nabbed with heroin worth R2.8m in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police seized more than R2.8 million worth of heroin and arrested two men after receiving a tip-off this week. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the two suspects, aged 41 and 47, were arrested by members of the White River Dog Unit, the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC). She said they were arrested the suspects on Thursday at the Nkomazi toll plaza, around 40km east of Mbombela. “The team acted on information that was received about a blue Ford Ranger that was reportedly transporting drugs from Mozambique to Gauteng,” Sekgotodi said in a statement on Friday. She said once the police had managed to locate and stop the vehicle, drugs believed to be heroin with an estimated street value of more than R2.8 million were found in the vehicle's door panel and spare wheel.

Sekgotodi said that the Mpumalanga Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team was investogating.

The two suspects face charges of dealing in drugs and were set to make their first appearance before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Just four days ago, in a separate incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal caught a couple red-handed cutting cocaine.

The two suspects, aged 40 and 47, were arrested during a sting operation on Bhoola Road, Durban North.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the officers caught the suspects while they were mixing cocaine with other additives.

Upon searching the premises, Gwala said that they found 85 moons of rock cocaine, 3.7kg of cocaine powder, 15 spice bottles containing rock cocaine and five boxes of bicarbonate of soda. The drugs have an estimated street value of R1.5 million.

The suspects were charged with possession of drugs and appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

IOL