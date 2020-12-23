Taps run dry in KZN municipality after demand soars

Durban - Residents in the iLembe District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been hit with massive interruptions to its water supply as a result of high demand, Umgeni Water said on Wednesday.

Water tankers have been sent out to residents in Ward 9, 11, 14, 15, 26, 29 in KwaDukuza where the taps have run dry.

Umgeni Water, the bulk supplier to some KZN municipalities, said they were working with the Ilembe District Municipality in a joint effort to try and resolve the problem.

Shami Harrichunder, the spokesperson for Umgeni Water said that a consultant has also been appointed to assist in the problem-solving process.

“Work has already begun on a temporary solution to bring relief to affected residents and households,” Harrichunder said.