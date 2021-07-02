Teddy Mafia’s grandson granted bail in attempted murder case

Durban: The teenage grandson of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia was granted bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the State had opposed bail.

Carlton Naidoo,19, and his father, Kesavan Isaac Naidoo, 41, were released on R3 000 bail each. They are being represented by advocate Paul Jorgenson. Kara said that as part of their bail conditions, the accused will have to report to the Chatsworth SAPS once a week. This week, police confirmed that relatives of Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was charged for the attempted murder of a 46-year-old.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka said: “It is alleged that on 7 June 2021 at 14:45, a 46-year-old victim was at Chatsworth when he was severely assaulted and pointed with a firearm by known suspects who are part of a gang that is operating in Chatsworth. His magazine with ammunition was also allegedly stolen by the suspects.” Mbele said the father and son were arrested in Table Street in Shallcross during a multidisciplinary operation last Thursday. “A firearm which belonged to the suspect’s wife was seized by police for further investigation.”