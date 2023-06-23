Teen, 19, who died on Titan vessel was ‘hesitant and terrified’ to go into ocean

The world had collectively held its breath as the search for the doomed Titan submersible continued. However, officials recently released information that the vessel had likely imploded, killing everyone aboard, close to the Titanic wreckage it had sought to explore.

In an interview with “NBC News”, Azmeh Dawood, the aunt and sister of Suleman and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, expressed that her nephew, who was only 19-years-old, was not sure about going into the ocean and was terrified. According to the grieving woman, the youngster boarded OceanGate's submarine since the vacation coincided with Father's Day weekend and he wanted to impress his old man, who was fascinated by Titanic history. “I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath...It's been crippling, to be honest,” she was quoted as saying.

Dawood had been reportedly suffering for several days, thinking of the worst case scenario. She became dependent to television news coverage of the Titan's quest, yearning for information on her brother and nephew. She took it hard when the news of their fate broke. “I feel like I have been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you did not know what you're counting down to. I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them,” she told “NBC News”.

An underwater robot probing near the Titanic crash spotted a “debris field,” according to the “AFP.” Rescuers also reportedly speculated that the passengers, who included the fee-paying explorers, may have run out of oxygen in the early hours of Thursday based on the craft’s capacity to carry up to 96 hours of emergency air. Social media users have been mourning for the victims of the tragedy, especially for the young Suleman.