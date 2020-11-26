Teen mom nabbed for abusing newborn son allegedly started beating him when he was a week old

Johannesburg – North West police say a 16-year-old mother nabbed together with her boyfriend for allegedly assaulting her 6-week-old son started beating him just a week after his birth. Both the teenager and her 23-year-old boyfriend, who is not the child’s biological father, are behind bars on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They appeared in court this week. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the pair’s arrest came after the child was found with bruises on the face and upper body. “According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that a member of the public alerted the police about a couple that was allegedly abusing their baby.

“At the time of the incident, the couple was staying together at Elandsfontein, Brits although the male accused is not the baby’s biological father.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the accused allegedly started to assault the baby a week after he was born.

“The baby is currently placed at a local place of safety under the care of social workers,” Sabata Mokgwabone said.

The pair was expected back in court on Tuesday.

In separate incident, a businessman appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court for alleged sexual assault of two of his former employees.

Allegations are that Moses Seokane, 45, from Jericho village also sexually assaulted the first victim on October 26 at his business premises.

Mokgwabone said the second incident is alleged to have occurred a few days later on November while the victim was travelling with the accused in his car.

He was released on a R1 000 bail and was expected back in court on February 10 next year.

“Investigations into both cases continues.

“The District Commissioner of Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 1, Major-General Modisagaarekwe Mosimanegape condemned both incidents and applauded the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for bringing to book the alleged perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

IOL