The mini-budget is over: Here's how you can kickstart your own budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement; now it's time for South Africans to get into action and start their own household budget. Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance said that a basic budget is one of the most underrated tools for gaining control of your finances, managing expenditures, saving, and avoiding debt.

“When budgeting, you know exactly where all your money is going and also how to save effectively and leave enough money for unexpected expenses and emergencies,” Charnel Collins, CEO at National Debt Advisors said. Lowther shares nine tips to help you start your own budget: – List all of your expenses as well as your monthly deductions, and add them up against your income. If the value of your expenses is greater than your income, you need to take steps to reduce them.

– Take a closer look at your expenses and decide which are the easier ones to decide and focus on them first. – After you have trimmed down your expenses, you can start directing any extra money you have into paying off your debts, starting with those that have the highest interest rates first. – Ensure that your budget has a goal such as paying off your credit card debt, making a down payment for a car, or saving for a holiday. Lowther said: “Working towards a goal provides direction, makes it more fun, and delivers a sense of accomplishment when the goal is finally achieved.”

– When drawing up your budget, it is important that you are realistic about your goals. If you set the bar too high on your goals, then the likelihood of you sticking to your budget is minimal. – Being honest with yourself about your debt and your expenses will allow you to have a clear and realistic picture of your financial situation. – Be careful when you are cutting down on your expenses. While you may be tempted to cut expenses like vehicle and home maintenance or your monthly insurance premium, it is important to note that this may bring you some short-term relief but may cost you more in the long run.