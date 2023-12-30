The Year in Review: Here are three entrepreneurs you should know about in 2024

Each year Forbes Magazine releases its annual 30 Under 30 list. The compilation of people from all walks of life was created to showcase the brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and celebrities. Here is a list of the three young entrepreneurs you should keep an eye on.

Kimiloluwa Fafowora Kimiloluwa Fafowora. Picture: Instagram This 26-year-old Harvard graduate is the founder of Gander. The start-up was created to help online shoppers find and purchase new products with the help of user-generated videos. The company works with brands to create these videos and it wants consumers to visualise products they are interested in., Fafowora saw a gap in the market and realised that consumers want to see the products they want on real people not just on influencers and celebrities. Gander obtained $4.2 million in a seed round co-led by Harlem Capital and Crossbeam Venture Partners in June 2022. Jungmin Kang Jungmin Kang. Picture: LinkedIn Kang is the founder and of Snoopslimes. The entrepreneur started making and selling slime at the tender age of 13. She discovered the product through ASMR videos online. She became hooked on this work of weird, yet satisfying goo.

The teen turned her $200 allowance into a business that now employees 40 people and and will hit sales of $11 million in the 2022 financial year, according to Forbes. She also has 6 million followers. Ham Serunjogi Ham Serunjogi with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Picture: Instagram The 28-year-old is the co-founder of Chipper Cash. The mobile money company states that it allows customers to send money directly to bank and mobile money accounts to more that 21 African countries. Some of these countries include South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria. According to Chipper Cash, you could use the platform to also pay your accounts, trade stocks and invest in cryptocurrency.

Serunjogi was raised in Uganda and attended Grinnell College in the US. He met his co-founder Maijid Moujaled at the institution. He said the difficulty in sending money to Africa inspired him to to create the platform. According to Forbes, in 2021 Chipper Cash made over $75 million in revenue and this was mostly through foreign exchange fees. The company was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021.