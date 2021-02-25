These are the 2021 critical job skills SA most needs

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, recently published the 2021 Critical Skills List. More than 100 skilled occupations needing skilled professionals are named. Acute shortages have been identified. To see the list, visit http://www.dha.gov.za/images/PDFs/2020-Critical-Skills-List_Report.pdf

Despite the high unemployment rate, there are still employers searching for workers in some fields in which there are not enough applicants. To enhance your chances and number of opportunities, it would be worth considering gearing your career choice to one of these. By doing so, you can take advantage of shortages in available candidates and a relative lack in competition.

Information technology and communication

Information technology and telecommunications directors, IT specialist managers, IT project and programme managers, IT business analysts, architects and systems designers, web design and development professionals, programmers and software development professionals.

Engineering