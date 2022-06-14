These are the healthcare facilities affected by Cape rains

Cape Town - The Western Cape department of Health has confirmed a number of its facilities have been affected by heavy rain and strong winds overnight. It confirmed mopping up operations have since started to ensure services can resume as soon as possible.

Some facilities had been closed temporarily and patients were referred to the nearest clinic. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have been alerted and are supporting facility-based teams this morning. “We appeal for patience as safety issues may impact our operations today and urge members of the public to follow advice from local authorities,” the department said.

Durbanville Community Health Centre (CDC) was temporarily closed due to a power outage but has since been reopened after 8am and services have resumed. Parow CDC offered a limited service on Tuesday morning. Healthcare workers issued medication parcels to community members. The facility was closed for further assessment.

Residents who require emergency care have been referred to Elsies River Community Health Centre (CHC). Flooding in the area has resulted in the closure of the Bishop Lavis CDC. “Healthcare workers could not access the facility this morning as roads were flooded. The facility has been closed until mop-up operations are complete to protect patients and staff. Residents who require emergency care have been referred to Elsies River CHC,” the department said.

The staff tearoom and human resources at the Mitchells Plain Hospital was affected by heavy rain, however, the facility is fully operational. Mitchells Plain and Hanover Park CHC reported minor leaks, clean-up operations are under way and services have not been affected. Gugulethu CDC’s trauma unit reported a minor leak, while Maitland CDC’s doctors room and storeroom hasd been affected but services at both facilities continue as normal.

Grassy Park CDC experienced localised flooding, its lighting in the waiting room has been affected but services continue to be available. Gustrouw CDC, a Covid-19 testing area, has been closed temporarily due to water leaks. Covid-19 testing will be conducted in another room at the facility. Michael Mapongwana CDC, Stellenbosch Hospital in the Cape Winelands District have reported minor leaks, Nomzamo CDC has flooding leading to the entrance of the facility but services continue to run.

The same has been reported at the Nieuwedrift Clinic, TC Newman CDC, Windmeul Clinic and Patriot Plein Clinic. “The Department is monitoring the situation and we’re making every effort to ensure that our healthcare facilities are safe in order to provide much-needed services to our communities. “We want to provide for the safety and welfare of both the public and our healthcare teams.