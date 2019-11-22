Pretoria - Mining magnate and businessman Patrice Motsepe has acquired a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls, it was confirmed on Friday afternoon.
Last month, Rapport reported that the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) has received a joint offer from Remgro Ltd., the investment company of Johann Rupert, and African Rainbow Capital, which is backed by Patrice Motsepe, citing the union’s president, Willem Strauss.
Remgro previously owned half of the Blue Bulls Co. (BBCo) together with the Blue Bulls Rugby Union but the new deal will see Remgro reducing its share to 37.45% and Motsepe taking up 37.45%, giving the two businessmen a controlling stake in the Pretoria-based side, the newspaper reported.
Motsepe also owns Premier Soccer League (PSL) title winning soccer team Mamelodi Sundowns.
The deal was concluded on Thursday evening.