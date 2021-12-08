News
According to Google South Africa's 2021 Year in Search, locals spent quite a lot of time searching ways to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, Squid Game and Shona Ferguson.
This is what South Africans were searching for on Google in 2021

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 3m ago

Durban - According to Google South Africa's 2021 Year in Search, locals spent quite a lot of time searching ways to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, Squid Game and Shona Ferguson.

The report was released on Wednesday and compiled the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured the world’s attention this year.

Google said as the pandemic entered the second year, ‘Sassa status check’ emerged as the top trending search in 2021 — a reflection of the impact Covid-19 has had on the livelihoods of South Africans.

The lists also reveal the country's uncompromising love of sports and entertainment as Euro 2020 and Squid Game, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, both topped their respective categories.

Here are the trending searches in 2021.

Trending general searches:

Sassa status check

Euro 2020

Premier League

Shona Ferguson

PSL

Pakistan vs South Africa

Election results

Killer Kau

DMX

Wimbledon

Trending local personalities:

Jacob Zuma

Mpura

Ace Magashule

Zola7

Prince Kaybee

Bishop Makamu

Percy Tau

Noxolo Grootboom

Carl Niehaus

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Trending global personalities:

Christian Eriksen

Alec Baldwin

Gabby Petito

The Weeknd

Pete Davidson

Brian Laundrie

Serena Williams

Joe Biden

Lil Nas X

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss:

Shona Ferguson

Killer Kau

DMX

Jackson Mthembu

Menzi Ngubane

TB Joshua

Prince Phillip

FW de Klerk

Noxolo Maqashalala

King Zwelithini

Trending sport:

Euro 2020

Premier League

PSL

Pakistan vs South Africa

T20 World Cup

Wimbledon

La Liga

Champions League

IPL

Man united vs Liverpool

Trending movies and TV shows:

Squid Game

Bridgerton

Red Notice

Black Widow

Skeem Saam teasers

Mortal Kombat

Suicide Squad

No Time to Die

The Good Doctor

Friends Reunion

Trending music searches:

DONDA

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Adele - Easy On Me

John Wick

J. Cole new album

Osama - Zakes Bantwini

Amapiano songs

Kabza De Small - Asibe Happy

Cha Cha Slide

Umsebenzi Wethu

Trending “What is” general:

What is state of emergency?

What is covid 19?

What is human trafficking?

What is happening in Afghanistan?

What is Ivermectin?

What is global warming?

What is substance abuse?

What is Squid Game?

What is Gender Based Violence?

What is happening in South Africa?

Trending "How to" general:

How to apply for R350 grant?

How to register for vaccine?

How to check matric results online?

How to register to vote online?

How to check Sassa balance?

How to tie a tie?

How to make money online in South Africa?

How to claim UIF online?

How to drink ivermectin for Covid?

How to apply for NSFAS?

