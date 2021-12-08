This is what South Africans were searching for on Google in 2021
Durban - According to Google South Africa's 2021 Year in Search, locals spent quite a lot of time searching ways to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, Squid Game and Shona Ferguson.
The report was released on Wednesday and compiled the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured the world’s attention this year.
Google said as the pandemic entered the second year, ‘Sassa status check’ emerged as the top trending search in 2021 — a reflection of the impact Covid-19 has had on the livelihoods of South Africans.
The lists also reveal the country's uncompromising love of sports and entertainment as Euro 2020 and Squid Game, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, both topped their respective categories.
Here are the trending searches in 2021.
Trending general searches:
Sassa status check
Euro 2020
Premier League
Shona Ferguson
PSL
Pakistan vs South Africa
Election results
Killer Kau
DMX
Wimbledon
Trending local personalities:
Jacob Zuma
Mpura
Ace Magashule
Zola7
Prince Kaybee
Bishop Makamu
Percy Tau
Noxolo Grootboom
Carl Niehaus
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Trending global personalities:
Christian Eriksen
Alec Baldwin
Gabby Petito
The Weeknd
Pete Davidson
Brian Laundrie
Serena Williams
Joe Biden
Lil Nas X
Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending 2021 loss:
Shona Ferguson
Killer Kau
DMX
Jackson Mthembu
Menzi Ngubane
TB Joshua
Prince Phillip
FW de Klerk
Noxolo Maqashalala
King Zwelithini
Trending sport:
Euro 2020
Premier League
PSL
Pakistan vs South Africa
T20 World Cup
Wimbledon
La Liga
Champions League
IPL
Man united vs Liverpool
Trending movies and TV shows:
Squid Game
Bridgerton
Red Notice
Black Widow
Skeem Saam teasers
Mortal Kombat
Suicide Squad
No Time to Die
The Good Doctor
Friends Reunion
Trending music searches:
DONDA
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Adele - Easy On Me
John Wick
J. Cole new album
Osama - Zakes Bantwini
Amapiano songs
Kabza De Small - Asibe Happy
Cha Cha Slide
Umsebenzi Wethu
Trending “What is” general:
What is state of emergency?
What is covid 19?
What is human trafficking?
What is happening in Afghanistan?
What is Ivermectin?
What is global warming?
What is substance abuse?
What is Squid Game?
What is Gender Based Violence?
What is happening in South Africa?
Trending "How to" general:
How to apply for R350 grant?
How to register for vaccine?
How to check matric results online?
How to register to vote online?
How to check Sassa balance?
How to tie a tie?
How to make money online in South Africa?
How to claim UIF online?
How to drink ivermectin for Covid?
How to apply for NSFAS?