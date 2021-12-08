This is what South Africans were searching for on Google in 2021

Durban - According to Google South Africa's 2021 Year in Search, locals spent quite a lot of time searching ways to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, Squid Game and Shona Ferguson. The report was released on Wednesday and compiled the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured the world’s attention this year.

Google said as the pandemic entered the second year, ‘Sassa status check’ emerged as the top trending search in 2021 — a reflection of the impact Covid-19 has had on the livelihoods of South Africans. The lists also reveal the country's uncompromising love of sports and entertainment as Euro 2020 and Squid Game, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, both topped their respective categories. Here are the trending searches in 2021.

Trending general searches: Sassa status check Euro 2020

Premier League Shona Ferguson PSL

Pakistan vs South Africa Election results Killer Kau

DMX Wimbledon Trending local personalities:

Jacob Zuma Mpura Ace Magashule

Zola7 Prince Kaybee Bishop Makamu

Percy Tau Noxolo Grootboom Carl Niehaus

Tatjana Schoenmaker Trending global personalities: Christian Eriksen

Alec Baldwin Gabby Petito The Weeknd

Pete Davidson Brian Laundrie Serena Williams

Joe Biden Lil Nas X Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss: Shona Ferguson Killer Kau

DMX Jackson Mthembu Menzi Ngubane

TB Joshua Prince Phillip FW de Klerk

Noxolo Maqashalala King Zwelithini Trending sport:

Euro 2020 Premier League PSL

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup Wimbledon

La Liga Champions League IPL

Man united vs Liverpool Trending movies and TV shows: Squid Game

Bridgerton Red Notice Black Widow

Skeem Saam teasers Mortal Kombat Suicide Squad

No Time to Die The Good Doctor Friends Reunion

Trending music searches: DONDA Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Adele - Easy On Me John Wick J. Cole new album

Osama - Zakes Bantwini Amapiano songs Kabza De Small - Asibe Happy

Cha Cha Slide Umsebenzi Wethu Trending “What is” general:

What is state of emergency? What is covid 19? What is human trafficking?

What is happening in Afghanistan? What is Ivermectin? What is global warming?

What is substance abuse? What is Squid Game? What is Gender Based Violence?

What is happening in South Africa? Trending "How to" general: How to apply for R350 grant?

How to register for vaccine? How to check matric results online? How to register to vote online?

How to check Sassa balance? How to tie a tie? How to make money online in South Africa?