This woman’s business is thriving despite the ever-present hindrance of load shedding

Caryn Klein, a Cape Town native, founded Half of Me Candles in March 2023 to display her creativity and the tranquillity of handmade, all-natural candles. Klein, like many other businesses in South Africa right now, has forced to embrace creative practises and techniques to manage load shedding issues in her business.

“I was not prepared for the shift that load shedding presented, however, I quickly realised that I had to adapt to keep my business going. Being the creative person that I am, it resulted in me coming up with innovative ways to beat the challenges,” she said. Wonga, a short-term lender, recently performed a comprehensive study that yielded intriguing data, demonstrating the impact of side hustles like Klein’s candle business. The poll found that load shedding by Eskom, a huge issue in the informal economy, creates significant barriers for side hustlers.

Load shedding has a considerable influence on side hustles, with up to 53% of respondents reporting negative consequences. These include everything from missed business opportunities, to supply chain interruptions to production halts and equipment damage. This data underlined the critical need for assistance and solutions to maintain and sustain side hustles in the informal sector.

Klein said she has tackled her challenges head on, displaying remarkable resilience. To be able to make her products, she devised affordable off-grid alternatives such as battery-powered illumination and a constant power source. She also added a gas cooker, which ensured the continuing of her candle-making operation during power outages.

“Half Of Me Candles is more than a side hustle,” said the entrepreneur. “I have not only created an environmentally-friendly product that my customers love, but also a second stream of income to empower myself and achieve financial freedom,” she said. Klein added that she is inspired by the unwavering determination of other entrepreneurs in South Africa in the face of adversity.