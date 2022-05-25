Three alleged drug dealers set alight by an angry mob

Johannesburg - Police are on high alert following an incident of mob violenc, by community members in Morokweng village, outside Vryburg, in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District. It is alleged that members of the community burned down a house, with three male inhabitants inside, who they accused of selling drugs, on Tuesday 24 May.

Reports suggest that some members of the community went to a rented house in Ga-Mokgopha Section, occupied by the three men. The house was allegedly pelted with stones by the angry mob, shouting for those inside to come out While trying to escape, it is alleged that the victims stabbed and injured some of the attackers.

The mob then gave chase and captured the three victims. They were assaulted and taken back to the house. The mob continued to set the house alight with the trio locked inside. All three men died from their burn wounds. The victims are aged between 22 and 36.

It has been confirmed that the victims were, in fact, South African and not foreign nationals, as has been widely reported on social media and other news platforms. A case with charges of kidnapping, murder, and arson has been registered as a result of the incident. Investigations into the matter are still under way and no arrests have been made.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena is perturbed by the incident. He said: “What happened in Morokweng is inhumane, totally unacceptable and must be condemned. No human being should be subjected by another to any kind of brutal attack, irrespective of the nature of the accusation. I would like to reiterate that taking the law into one's hands is unlawful, and those who are perpetrating such acts will be dealt with accordingly.” Police are maintaining a presence in the area, to restore calm and order.

