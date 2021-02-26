Three burnt beyond recognition in N12 crash, another dead after being throw out of car during impact

Johannesburg - Three people were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle collided with a truck on the N12. Another person, who was in the same vehicle, also died after being thrown out of the car during the impact. The accident happened around 7.40pm. Spokesperson of the North West MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management Alpheus Koonyaditse said information at their disposal was that the two vehicles were travelling between Bloemhof and Wolmaranstad when the crash occurred. At the time, he said, the truck was driving towards Wolmaranstad from Bloemhof when it collided with the sedan travelling the opposite direction.

“It looks like sedan was overtaking the truck when the accident happened.

“The impact hurled one passenger out of the vehicle as both caught fire on impact.

“Three others were trapped inside and burnt beyond recognition.

Koonyaditse said the sexes of the people inside the sedan were not known due to the extent of their burns.

“The identification process is still under way,” he said.

The truck driver sustained a serious leg injury, Koonyaditse said.

Police could not immediately say what was in the truck and have opened a culpable homicide case.

In November last year, the MEC, Sello Lehari, said he was worried the safety of North West road users.

This was after four footballers from Mahikeng died when their driver lost control of their vehicle during a storm.

The players had returned from a game in Kraaipan, outside Mahikeng when their vehicle overturned on the N18.

A week earlier, three women had burnt beyond recognition and four died from severe injuries when two cars collided and burst into flames on the Ganyesa and Vryburg road.

