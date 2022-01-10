Three cops who found nothing during a drug raid allegedly took homeowner on a joyride demanding R4k

Durban: Three policemen and a Congolese national face charges of robbery, corruption and theft for allegedly stealing R4 000 from a man whose home they raided in Upington. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) the incident took place on November 24.

Ipid national spokesperson Grace Langa said it is alleged that the three officers, one of whom was off-duty, and the Congolese national arrived at the complainant’s house to search for drugs and dagga. “It is further alleged that following the raid they found no illegal items in the house. “Instead they found the complainant’s money – R40 000 – inside a pillow and another R5 000 kept in a different location inside the house.”

Langa said it is alleged the police then demanded R10 000 from the complainant and threatened to kill him and take him to the Lindelani Repatriation Centre if he did not give them the money. “It is further alleged the police officers loaded him into a marked police van and drove around, threatening to kill him. “During this time the complainant explained to the police officers that he was a security guard and that his contract had ended, hence he had money with him and that he did not have a bank account because he was a foreigner.”

Langa said the police still demanded R10 000. “The complainant promised to give them R1 500, which they refused and instead demanded R4 000. “The complainant was dropped at his house and warned not to tell anyone about what had happened after he had given them the money.”

Langa said after the police had left, the complainant went to Paballelo police station to open a case, which was transferred to Upington SAPS. “The two officers who were on duty were confronted about the matter.” Langa said they initially denied the accusations but later admitted to them.

She said they then went to the complainant and returned the R4 000. “They also promised to give back the cellphone which they took from the complainant.” Langa said Ipid investigated the matter.

“We took the docket to the senior public prosecutor with recommendations that the three officers should be criminally charged. The three police officers were charged and a warrant of arrest was issued against them.” Two suspects were arrested on December 17 and appeared in court on December 20. One of the police officers was denied bail. “The policeman has one conviction of drinking and driving and he also had another pending corruption case which is still on the court roll. He has since been fired from the SAPS.”

These two will appear in court on January 24. She said the third suspect could not be arrested at the time because he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation. “He was arrested on January 9 and is expected to appear in court on January 11.