Three days left to buy your tickets for the R120 million Powerball jackpot

Durban – A whopping R120 million estimated Powerball jackpot is up for grabs this Friday. The Powerball jackpot has been rolling over since November.

The draw will take place on January 28 at 9pm. “While the PowerBall jackpot keeps rolling, we recently celebrated one Lotto jackpot winner and one PowerBall plus winner,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The last Powerball jackpot winner walked away with R100 million.

The 72-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man had been playing for over 14 years, spending between R30 and R60 on a ticket. He used R7.50 and selected the winning number manually. The winning numbers for PowerBall were: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and the Bonus PowerBall 04.