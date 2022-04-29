Three jailed for smuggling explosives into South Africa, and illegal immigration

Pretoria: The Musina Regional Court has sentenced three Zimbabwean nationals – Loveness Mbele, 31, Lodrick Chidhakwa, 34, and Tongai Mpofu, 33 – for possession and importation of explosives into South Africa. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the three were arrested on January 11 near the Beitbridge border post, in Musina.

“The three accused came into South Africa without being in possession of travelling documents. They also did not pass through the Beitbridge port of entry and were not examined by an immigration officer,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “Mbele admitted to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that the explosives belong to her, and that Lodrick and Tongai only offered their assistance to carry the bags of explosives as she had difficulty and in return for payment.” Malabi-Dzhangi said the bags contained six reels of detonating cord, 50 units of blasting cartridges and 65 units of connector capped fuses.

Last month, Mbele pleaded guilty to two counts related to the smuggling of explosives and immigration offences. Chidhakwa and Mpofu also pleaded guilty on charges of illegal immigration. “In aggravation of sentence, Atate advocate Patricia Dorothy Jacobs indicated to the court that the offences were serious, that illegal dealing in explosives had seriously increased and that syndicate kingpins use young ladies with small children as mules, in an attempt to get the court's sympathy,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“She further submitted that immigrants have little to no regard for the laws of South Africa. Further, the country faces a big economic crisis and is barely keeping up with its own residents' basic needs.” Malabi-Dzhangi said Mbele was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for the possession of explosives, 10 years for importing explosives and R5 000 or three-months imprisonment on a count of illegal immigration. Mbele's sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the main count of 10 years direct imprisonment.

Chidhakwa and Mpofu were sentenced to three months direct imprisonment or a fine of R5 000 each. The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga, has welcomed the sentencing and commended the “good work” of the South African National Defence Force in Musina and the prosecutor, advocate Jacobs. IOL