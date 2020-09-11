Three Lesotho nationals found dead on Free State farm

Johannesburg – Three Lesotho nationals have been found beaten to death on a farm in Fouriesburg, Free State. Their bodies were found on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect they were beaten to death by assailants with knobkieries. The weapons were found at the scene. According to Brigadier Motansi Makhele, the men did not work on the farm and it was not yet known how they accessed it and what they were doing there. Makhele said the bodies of the three unknown men were discovered near Joel farm in Fouriesburg. An employee at the farm, he said, found the bodies and called the farmer. "Upon arrival at the farm situated near Caledoonspoort port of entry, the police found two bodies at the farm and the third body in the river.

“Several knobkieries suspected to have been used to kill the victims were seized from the scene.”

Makhele said a witness told the police the victims had earlier that morning been seen with three police officers, allegedly from Lesotho.

“They were apparently following information about stock theft that occurred in Lesotho. All three victims are Lesotho Citizens and they are estimated to be between the ages of 24 and 40.

“The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrest has been made.”

Makhele said anyone with information on what could have transpired is urged to contact the Station Commander of Fouriesburg, Captain Mojabeng Mokoena on 082 446 1001 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySAPS app.

IOL