Three missing people last seen together found dead

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating three cases of murder after three people who reported missing were found dead on Saturday. Police said the bodies of Zinhle Nqobile Mkhize, 33, Njabulo Lindani Khoza, 21, and Nonhlanhla Kubheka,30, were found inside the Babanango forests on Saturday morning.

Njabulo Lindani Khoza. Picture: SAPS “They were found after an intensive search conducted by the team immediately after they were reported missing,” said spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Last week, Nkandla police requested assistance from members of the community in finding the trio who were last seen on June 19 at 6pm.