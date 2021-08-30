Tongaat man dies after reportedly being struck by branch while felling tree

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest docket after a man died shortly after felling a tree in Tongaat on Sunday. Reaction Unit SA said a branch allegedly struck the victim, 54, on the head.

Director Prem Balram said Rusa received a call for assistance after the man’s relative found him unresponsive in his bedroom. “When Rusa members arrived on scene, the victim showed no sign of life and was declared dead. “According to his mother, the man was dropped off at their home by his friends. He informed her that he was struck by a branch while they were felling a tree.

“She went on to explain that she had to assist her son up a flight of stairs leading to their home and noticed that he was experiencing difficulty breathing. He also had visible injuries to his face. He proceeded to his bedroom and when his mother checked on him, she noticed that he was unresponsive.” Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged the 54-year-old man was cutting a tree at Mahatma Gandhi Crescent in Tongaat when he complained of chest pains and later died. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”