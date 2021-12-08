Tongaat pensioner’s throat slit during home invasion

Durban: A 76-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood at his Tongaat home on Tuesday evening. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said the victim, who has been identified, was discovered lying an a pool of blood with his throat slit at his Crest Road, Watsonia home.

“Our offices received a call for assistance at approximately 19:08pm after the victim’s body was discovered by his nephew lying on the floor of his bedroom. “On arrival, paramedics found the victim covered with with a blanket with a mattress placed over him. “Upon examination, his throat was found to be slit. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.”

Balram said there was blood everywhere. “The home appeared to have been ransacked.” Balram said it was established the victim’s nephew arrived home from work and found the security gate and front door unlocked.