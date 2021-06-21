Tongaat poultry farmer stabbed in the neck and back, allegedly by known suspect
Durban: Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the neck and back, allegedly by his employee.
According to Reaction Unit SA, the crime took place on Saturday evening in the Tongaat area.
Prem Balram, the Reaction Unit SA boss, said the 28-year-old victim was rushed privately to hospital.
He said is it alleged the man was stabbed in his neck and back by his employee during an investigation with regard to theft of crates at the poultry farm in Greylands, Tongaat.
Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.
“It is alleged that on 19 June, 2021 at 7.30, a complainant was stabbed by a known suspect. He sustained stab wounds in the neck and back. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention.”
IOL