Caution: Poor visibility on N3’s Van Reenen Pass due to snow

Durban – Motorists travelling on the N3 have been cautioned about reduced visibility on the N3 route between Van Reenen and Harrismith.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the reduced visibility and icy conditions were as a result of snow and wet weather and advised motorists to reduce their speed and increase their following distances.
“Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager, N3 Toll Concession.
Motorists were also advised to brace themselves for traffic delays and congestion.
Drive carefully if you are driving around Van Reenen Pass N3, Harrismith, Warden and Qwaqwa. Areas blanketed in snow 🌨 ☃️🌨️☃️🌨️☃ pic.twitter.com/d3gSlCRwqd— God Loves You No Matter What 🌈 🏳️🌈 (@Ntunjambill1224) August 19, 2022
The South African Weather Service said light snowfall over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg was expected on Friday, with strong coastal winds.
For regular updates motorists may contact the 24-hour N3Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.
IOL