Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Caution: Poor visibility on N3’s Van Reenen Pass due to snow

Motorists travelling on the N3 have been cautioned about reduced visibility on the N3 route between Van Reenen and Harrismith due to snowfall. Picture: Twitter

Motorists travelling on the N3 have been cautioned about reduced visibility on the N3 route between Van Reenen and Harrismith due to snowfall. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban – Motorists travelling on the N3 have been cautioned about reduced visibility on the N3 route between Van Reenen and Harrismith.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the reduced visibility and icy conditions were as a result of snow and wet weather and advised motorists to reduce their speed and increase their following distances.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager, N3 Toll Concession.

Motorists were also advised to brace themselves for traffic delays and congestion.

The South African Weather Service said light snowfall over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg was expected on Friday, with strong coastal winds.

More on this

For regular updates motorists may contact the 24-hour N3Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

IOL

Related Topics:

SA Weather ServiceKwaZulu-NatalWeather

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj