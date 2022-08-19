Death toll rises to seven after truck plunges into school in Potchefstroom

Pretoria - Two more children have died after a truck crashed into a school in Potchefstroom on Thursday afternoon. The accident initially claimed five lives but two more children died later that evening while four others are still in hospital.

North West police said the truck driver lost control and drove towards the learners as they were standing by the school gate and hit them. It’s believed the learners were waiting for their transport within the school premises. Police spokesperson Aafje Botma said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

MEC for Education in the North West province Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was devastated about the incident, and called for cooperation during this difficult time. “This is the most devastating news to share. Losing five learners in this manner is not easy to accept as a parent and as a caretaker to these learners. “We are truly lost for words and we plead with the public to treat the matter with sensitivity as parents are still trying to get into terms with this sudden loss.

