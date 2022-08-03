Durban motorist recalls how he escaped major truck crash on M41

Durban – A Durban motorist has recalled how he avoided being hit by a truck careening down the M41 on Wednesday morning. Marshall Security Andreas Mathios said the truck lost control on the M41 eastbound freeway and landed in a dig site just after 8am.

The motorist, Nicholas, who declined to give his surname, said he was travelling on the M41and there was no one behind him. “All of a sudden I saw this truck in my rear-view mirror travelling at a high speed and I knew it wasn’t going to stop and I knew I had to get out of the way in time.” Nicholas said he managed to move out of the way just in time as the truck hit the barrier and landed in the dig site.

“I knew that this smash could have been fatal. I managed to hoot for the cars in front of me, they managed to sway to the left as well.” Mathios said contract workers were due to be working on a stormwater sewage system from today and next week Friday. “A massive disaster was waiting to happen if contract workers where inside the excavation site.”

