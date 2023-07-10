Five children die in Cape Town crash

A horror crash in Cape Town late on Sunday evening resulted in the death of five children in Brackenfell. The accident took place along the R300 in Brackenfell just after 11pm when the bakkie rolled on the highway.

The spokesperson for ER24, Russel Meiring said several others were also injured during the accident. “ER24 and other services arrived after 11pm to find a bakkie upright on the centre median. Several patients, including children, were seen scattered around. “Medics assessed the patients and found that five children, aged between one and seven, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Six other patients, including children, were assessed and found with injuries ranging from minor to critical. “Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” Meiring said. In a separate incident on Monday morning along the N2 highway, six people were injured after three light motor vehicles collided in Macassar.