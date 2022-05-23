Golden Arrow won’t increase fares, relief for Cape commuters

The Cape Town bus operator said that despite the upcoming increase in the fuel price they would not increase fares to cushion their passengers.

“The upcoming increase in the price of diesel is going to be yet another blow for Golden Arrow, but we have decided not to increase fares at this stage to provide our passengers with some small sense of relief amid all of the price increases they are facing” said general manager Derick Meyer

Meyer said diesel was the company’s single biggest expense item other than wages. Price hikes also placed severe pressure on their operating margins.

"Golden Arrow will however continue to absorb these increases for as long as possible. Going forward, we will continue to monitor the situation closely but would like to once again assure our passengers that we are committed to making travel on our buses as cost effective as we can. Fares increases will never be implemented unless completely unavoidable."