JHB CBD gas explosion: Avoid these roads, says Joburg Roads Agency

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has sent a list of roads for members of the public to avoid at all cost after a massive gas explosion in the Joburg CBD just before 6pm on Wednesday night. The cause of the explosion and the level of the destruction remains unknown at this stage, as JMPD traffic officers and Joburg EMS emergency responders have yet to detail the extent of the damage suffered.

The Joburg Roads Agency said it was aware of an explosion on Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD, which was possibly the result of an underground gas pipeline. The JRA said it had cordoned off several roads and appealed with members of the public to avoid these areas and allow emergency services to conduct their work. Closed streets in the Johannesburg CBD include:

– Simon and Bree Street – Harrison and Bree Street – Loveday Street on both sides

The explosion is understood to have taken place around 5.45pm on Bree Street, one of the Joburg CBD’s busiest roads with taxi ferrying members of the public home in peak traffic. Toppled minibus taxis could be seen on several videos posted on social media on Wednesday evening. The JMPD said it had dispatched officers to the scene while the Joburg EMS is also at the scene.

The extent of the damage was not yet known. Injuries suffered are believed to be minor to moderate. Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said on Twitter: “We are aware of an explosion on Bree Str in the Joburg CBD possibly on the gas lines underground.

“We request the public to stay clear of the area for emergency services to attend to the scene, will update as soon as more information is available”. Reports of an underground gas line explosion in the JHB CBD. pic.twitter.com/rz7KNQTl1G — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 19, 2023 19 July 2023 - 17h46

We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in Jhb CBD possibly on the gas lines underground.



At this time we request the public to *stay clear* of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene. pic.twitter.com/zL674bGidB — Road Angels Traffic Information (@Road_Angels_SA) July 19, 2023