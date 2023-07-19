Keep back, stay safe, say authorities about Joburg CBD explosion

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has warned that the damage due to a gas explosion in Bree Street in Johannesburg was extensive. He urged people not to come close to the area.

The authorities were in the area on Wednesday evening. Lesufi was in the Johannesburg CBD. “Currently, at the Johannesburg CBD, the damage is extensive please try to avoid the area. Our emergency services are already here, said Lesufi.

City of Joburg MMC for human settlements Kenny Kunene has urged the public to stay away from Bree Street where a massive explosion happened. He said they were attending to the scene of the underground gas explosion. The EFF in Gauteng has also urged people not to come close to the scene and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the explosion.

Kunene said the people must allow emergency services to work on the scene. “We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in Jhb CBD on the gas lines underground. We request the public to stay clear of the area for emergency services to attend to the scene, said Kunene. The EFF said no stone should be left unturned in investigations on the cause of the explosion.

It said it was concerned about the damage to infrastructure that the incident caused. It said it was in contact with relevant authorities to get to the bottom of what happened. [email protected]