Motorcyclist killed after landing under a truck

Durban: A Gauteng motorcyclist was killed after he landed under a truck during a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The accident took place on Modderfontein Road.

According to Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man under the truck, having suffered fatal injuries. “He was declared dead on the scene.” Van Reenen said the driver of the truck escaped with no injuries.

“The events preceding the incident are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation.” In another incident, in February this year, a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a motor vehicle in the Sandton area. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said at the time the biker sustained serious injuries and after being treated by advanced life support paramedics, was airlifted to hospital.

