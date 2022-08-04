Mpumalanga bus crash leaves 60 people injured

Durban: Emergency workers said they treated 60 people, following a bus crash on the R37 Lydenburg Road in Nelspruit. The accident took place at around 7am.

Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said the passenger liner had left the roadway and overturned. “Additional resources were immediately dispatched and a total of 60 people were treated for injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.” Van Reenan said the patients were transported to various hospital for further care.

“No fatalities were reported.” In a separate incident on Tuesday, about 100 people were injured after a bus overturned on the N1 highway, about 20km outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo. ER24’s Russel Meiring said that when their team arrived on the scene at about 3.30am, the bus and trailer were lying on their side some distance from the road.

“Scores of patients were found seated or lying around the bus.” Patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. IOL