Protesting workers block Joburg’s M1 highway, motorists stuck for hours

Johannesburg’s M1 highway was closed off for hours due to protest action by City of Joburg workers who were protesting due to a wage dispute. The protesting workers started at the city centre and moved to the M1 highway, resulting in the closure of the route in both directions.

The South African Municipal Workers Union members blocked the M1 north and south on Thursday, causing motorists to get stuck in traffic for hours. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed traffic on the M1 highway was affected in both directions. Fihla said, “Motorists are urged to use alternative routes, such as Jan Smuts and Empire Road, and other routes ...

“The city manager is on the scene and the executive mayor is believed to also be on her way to the scene to address the workers.” Stranded Joburg motorists took to Twitter to share their frustrations. Twitter user @MphoSibeko_ said she had been stuck on the highway for hours.

“I’ve been sitting on the M1 highway from south to north for a straight hour now. “People have gotten out their cars, we might as well have a chillas, surely one of these trucks are transporting stock,” she said. https://twitter.com/mphosibeko__/status/1590684849182232577?s=46&t=kq34g2Euz3Z_Y-9ydtP_gg

Another Twitter user, @Visiontactical said, “Avoid M1 Highway passing Wits, Highway closed off due to protest action. ⚠️ Law enforcement on scene. Both directions affected.” https://twitter.com/visiontactical/status/1590678452117868544?s=46&t=rdnxFzoKkWdf9sefvaExcg In an interview with Talk Radio 702’s John Perlman, Samwu Gauteng provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the protest came as a result of unhappiness with the outcome of a meeting with the city manager regarding an ongoing wage dispute.

Tladinyane said: “The city manager, who was addressing a group of workers, said he didn’t have answers and the executive mayor would be able to answer them but the mayor was 30km away. “The workers waited for hours before deciding to protest.” Tladinyane said it was unfortunate that workers had occupied the freeway, but blamed the City of Joburg.