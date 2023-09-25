Several roads closed as heavy rain and strong winds batter Cape Town

Motorists are advised to stay informed and plan alternative routes as the severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc on Cape Town's roadways. The Cape Town Traffic Officers are working tirelessly to manage numerous closures caused by adverse weather.

Key Road Closures Here are some critical road closures to be aware of: Jakes Gerwel Road: Closed in both directions between Klipfontein and Turfhall roads.

Baden Powell Drive: Closed between Capricorn and Strandfontein Road. Phillip Kgosana Drive: Incoming traffic is closed at Nelson Mandela Boulevard. Milton Road: Closed between Townsend Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Granger Bay Boulevard: Closed between Helen Suzman and Fritz Sonnenberg. Bottelary Road: Closed between Botfontein Road and R304. Gordons Bay Main Road: Closed between Broadlands Road and Onverwacht Street.

Additionally, minor mudslides have been reported on Victoria Road in Camps Bay. Emergency Response In a separate incident, a Golden Arrow bus overturned, prompting an immediate response from the City's emergency services. Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs, stated in a recent release that authorities are actively attending to the situation.

Safety Tips for Motorists Exercise Caution: Drive at reduced speeds to maintain control over your vehicle in slippery conditions. Increase Following Distances: Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow for sudden stops.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with road closures and weather updates to plan your journeys accordingly. Use Alternative Routes: Seek alternative routes to avoid closed roads and potential hazards. Watch for Fallen Trees: Be vigilant for fallen trees and debris on the road.