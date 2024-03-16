These are the road closures across the city for the much-anticipated Cape Town carnival

Cape Town's CBD streets are set to come alive with vibrant colours, pulsating rhythms, and exuberant festivities as the Cape Town Carnival kicks off on Saturday. With the celebration comes necessary road closures to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the event.

The ‘Lekker’ Cape Town Carnival is set scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 6pm. To accommodate the carnival procession and ensure the safety of participants and spectators alike, several road closures will be implemented throughout the weekend. Here's a breakdown of the affected areas and closure times. - Main Road will be fully closed between Varneys Road and Granger Bay Boulevard from 3pm to 1am.

- Prestwich St will be fully closed between Alfred St and Chiappini St from 12pm to 1am. - On Somerset Rd, there will be an East Bound closure on Granger Bay Boulevard from 12pm to 1pm. - Continuing on Somerset Road, there will be a full closure between Granger Bay Boulevard and Buitengracht Street from 1pm to 1am.

- Ebenezer Road will be fully closed with hotel access only, between Prestwich Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - De Smit St will be fully closed between Javis Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - Moreland Terrace will have a full closure between Napier Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am.

- Napier St will be fully closed between Javis Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - Alfred St will be fully closed between Schiebe Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - Dixon Street will be fully closed between Dixon Street and Javis Street from 1pm to 1am.

- Chiappini Street will be fully closed between Prestwich Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - Continuing on Chiappini Street, there will be a full closure between Strand Street and Somerset Road from 1pm to 1am. - Alfred St will be fully closed with hotel access only, between Prestwich Street and Schiebe Street from 4pm to 1am.