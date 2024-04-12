These are the road closures for the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town

By Sinovuyo Mbatani
Motorists travelling to or from the areas on the False Bay coastline should either travel before 5.30am, after 8.45am or use Ou Kaapse Weg which will have a stop and go control for both vehicles and runners between 6.15am and 9am.
For the duration of this weekend’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, delays are likely.
The race organisers have urged motorists to pay attention to the advice of traffic cops and marshals and to stay off the roads that lead to the course.
The week before the race, there will be signs on the roads informing drivers of the restrictions.
Due to the large number of participants and parking/access restrictions along the course, the public is kindly asked to observe traffic laws and follow all marshals and officials' instructions when cheering on the runners. Never stand in the middle of a moving vehicle's path.
Here is the half marathon route for Saturday:
Here is the ultra marathon route for Sunday:
For more information on road closures please visit the Two Oceans website here:
https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/ttom2024-training-guide/
