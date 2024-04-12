These are the road closures for the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town

Motorists travelling to or from the areas on the False Bay coastline should either travel before 5.30am, after 8.45am or use Ou Kaapse Weg which will have a stop and go control for both vehicles and runners between 6.15am and 9am.

For the duration of this weekend’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, delays are likely.

The race organisers have urged motorists to pay attention to the advice of traffic cops and marshals and to stay off the roads that lead to the course.

The week before the race, there will be signs on the roads informing drivers of the restrictions.