Three die after car bursts into flames following crash on N2 near Ballito

Three people have died following a crash on the N2 between Ballito and Tongaat on Saturday morning. It’s reported that two vehicles collided, with one bursting into flames and another rolling down a steep embankment, coming to rest on its side.

One of the two occupants of the vehicle that rolled was declared on the scene, while the other, rescued from the wreckage after nearly an hour, later succumbed to his injuries. Two occupants escaped the burning wreckage of the other vehicle, but once the flames had been extinguished, a third passenger was discovered deceased in the smouldering shell. “On arrival of Medi Response paramedics it was established that two vehicles had collided, with one vehicle bursting into flame,” Medi Response Advanced Life Support Paramedics said in a statement.

“The second vehicle had left the road and come to rest on its side on a steep embankment, severely entrapping both occupants within the vehicle. Unfortunately one of these occupants was declared deceased on scene, and Medi Response paramedics worked alongside members of the Kwadukuza Fire department for nearly an hour to extricate the surviving patient. “While the extrication teams worked close to the heat of the blaze, the remaining members of the fire department continued to extinguish the flaming vehicle. “After extensive efforts, the entrapped patient was finally freed from the wreckage and was transported to a nearby facility for further care. Despite best efforts, the patient succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

“Two occupants from the burning vehicle had managed to escape the flames and were transported to a nearby facility, sustaining only mild to moderate injuries. “Unfortunately a third member was discovered deceased inside the vehicle once the flames had been extinguished,” Medi Response said. Emergency services remained on the scene and while traffic was flowing, caution was advised.