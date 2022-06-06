Truck crashes into Phoenix home

Durban – A truck carrying construction materials crashed into a Phoenix home on Monday morning while its occupants were offloading items from the vehicle. Responding medical and emergency teams from KZN VIP, a Durban-based private security firm, said the truck crashed into a lounge of a home in Hollywood Crescent in Woodview.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gareth Naidoo told IOL that the truck had been parked to offload the construction materials when the brakes failed and it rolled backwards into the home, destroying parts of the front wall and fence. He said three occupants in the truck were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. The occupants of the home were not injured but Naidoo said they were traumatised. He said a small child was in the lounge with the mother when the accident took place.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The truck had building materials in it. It had sand, cement and those wooden battens. The truck stopped on quite a steep incline so when it stopped to offload, I think the brakes gave way and it rolled all the way down through the fence, through the wall and into the lounge,” Naidoo said. “The management team from the company did come out to the incident,” he added. IOL