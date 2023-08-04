Santaco's suspension of all taxi operations with immediate effect in the Western Cape regions, forced commuters to risk their lives by walking from the Cape Town's CBD to their homes. Santaco said that taxi operators should go home until August, 9 and operations will resume on August 10.

This comes after the City of Cape Town’s implemented its newly amended traffic by-laws. The new by-laws mean traffic officials can now impound vehicles for transgressions such as not displaying a number plate correctly or not having a valid vehicle licence or driving licence. The by-laws have since fueled violence, with taxi operators expressing dissatisfaction with taxis being impounded.

However, on Thursday, videos of commuters making their way home after taxis were a no-show were shared on social media, while others used e-hailing services. In areas such as Langa, it was reported that taxi drivers allegedly set vehicles alight that offered or took commuters home. Right now kwa Langa...if you gave someone a lift you are in trouble 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 #CapeTown #santaco #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/1YsrCoVBCz — Tania (@Tania84928222) August 3, 2023 Videos of frustrated and stranded commuters at the Golden Arrow Bus terminus in Cape Town also emerged, as the company said it will be business as usual despite the intimidation from taxi operators.

Some commuters were forced to sleep at the buses’ terminus. Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) said the situation remained volatile and were operating their Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry. Khayelitsha services are operating from Mew Way Bridge, Corners of Spine Road, and N2. Hundreds of commuters still stranded and waiting for buses at Cape Town bus terminus. #News #TV# #journalism #cttaxistrike #taxistrike #TaxiViolence pic.twitter.com/GqdUFlTqU4 — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) August 3, 2023 “I cant believe I walked from Goodwood to Philipi via N2 yhoo guys it took me 4hours to get home [sic],” [email protected] said on Twitter.