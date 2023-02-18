Durban – Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) says the exit of the SA Navy from Salisbury Island in the Durban harbour has opened the way for its long-mooted expansion plans. The exit of the navy was confirmed by Chief of the SA Navy, Monde Lobese during a press conference in Richards Bay ahead of this year's Armed Forces Day, to be celebrated on Tuesday.

Scores of military personnel are at work in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality on various social projects ahead of the event. Lobese said the SAN is looking forward to occupying the new naval base that is being established in Richards Bay on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast. Following confirmation of the SA Navy’s exit from Salisbury Island, Dr Bridgette Gasa-Toboti, portfolio director of the KZN logistics hub, said they were working around the clock to ensure the move is seamless and enhances the operating capabilities of the SA Navy, while enabling the much-anticipated expansion plans for the ports of Durban and Richards Bay.

“The hosting of... multilateral maritime exercises has given an added impetus [to] the teams working on the SA Navy relocation to accelerate the processes necessary to move the project forward. "We are quite pleased with the level of collaboration that we are observing from both TNPA and the SA Navy, who jointly chair the steering committee and other operational committees, in ensuring the achievement of project objectives within the stipulated time frames,” said Gasa-Toboti. She said the relocation project, with an estimated cost of more than R9 billion, is one of more than 30 mega projects that are part of the KZN logistics hub programme.

At the core of the programme are two port master plans, which outline the expansion ambitions of the Durban port’s container and automotive capacity, and Richards Bay dry bulk capacity. The port of Richards Bay is also developing a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal and other liquid bulk terminals within the South Dunes precinct. “Projects of this nature are quite complex and require a lot of finesse and sensitivity in the delivery approach.

"Precisely because the SA Navy relocation project touches on the safety of our Republic, we have had to ensure that all key and strategic partners are fully on board,” Gasa-Toboti added. She said that within the coming weeks, the TNPA and the SA Navy will enter into a memorandum of agreement, which will be the last step before the actual project implementation starts. [email protected]