Tributes pour for Prof Barry Hanyane, described as an academic icon

Pretoria – The late Professor Barry Rhulani Hanyane who was with the North West University’s Faculty of Humanities’ School of Government Studies has been described as “a revered and esteemed specialist with a keen research interest in public management and administration”. Hanyane, who often featured in television news, giving perspective on political developments, died on Wednesday at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after being sick for some time.

According to Professor Kedibone Phago, director for the School of Government Studies, Hanyane was a sought-after public intellectual with sound views on current affairs pertaining to public policies, the conduct of public officials and other political issues. “He was a sought-after public intellectual, thought leader and a leading commentator who helped shape public opinions on these issues. He assisted in positioning the NWU and our brand on national platforms during these critical public discourses and engagements,” said Phago. The university stated that members of the media found Hanyane to be “a warm, friendly man who always made time to engage with them”.

“As a member of the NWU community, he will be remembered for his valued contributions to the public discourse. His expert and thoughtful insights and dedication to the university will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as they mourn this tragic loss,” the university said. Hanyane joined the NWU as associate professor in August 2014, and was involved in the teaching of both undergraduate and postgraduate students. He also actively supervised and produced master’s and PhD students in the school. He was a published scholar in both local and international journals.

His illustrious career included participation in various local and international conferences where he presented scientific papers. Meanwhile, the chief whip of the ANC in the North West Provincial Legislature, Paul Sebegoe on Friday expressed shock regarding the “untimely” death of Hanyane, whom he described as an “academic icon, bastion of excellence, a colossal public intellectual, consummate activist and commentator”. “We are deeply saddened because Professor Hanyane’ s death has robbed the North West province and South Africa of an outstanding gentleman, a crucial analytical thinker as well as a true patriot whose public policy including governance analysis and in-depth knowledge enriched the public discourse,” said Sebegoe on behalf of the ANC caucus.

Sebegoe pointed out that Hanyane had distinguished himself as an accomplished academic who was passionate about contributing solutions to public administration and development challenges facing the country. In conveying condolences to Hanyane’s loved ones, including students he had mentored and colleagues in the academia, Sebegoe described Hanyane as “an activist who was always available to share his vast knowledge, even when this came at a great inconvenience to him”. “He has left behind gigantic footprints including a monument in our hearts as an anti-corruption activist as well as a proponent of ethical and moral leadership and will be sorely missed,” said Sebegoe.

