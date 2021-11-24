Trio nabbed transporting R6,9 million heroin from Mozambique to Empangeni

Durban: Three men are expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of millions of rand worth of heroin. The trio – aged between 27 and 40 – were arrested on Tuesday at the Nseleni off-ramp by the Empangeni Task Team.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police received intelligence about suspects who were transporting drugs from Mozambique towards Empangeni. The bakkie police seized. Picture: SAPS

“An operation was put in place to act on the information. The vehicle with three occupants was spotted, and it was stopped. “Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 23 bags of heroin hidden in the bin of the bakkie.” Gwala said each bag weighed 2kg, and the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R6.9 million.