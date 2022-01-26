Truck driver hijacked and choked by hitch-hikers he gave a lift to in Mpumalanga

PRETORIA – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a man 37-year-old man for allegedly robbing a truck driver who had given him a lift. “According to the information, the truck was heading from Ermelo to Delmas when the driver stopped and offered a lift to three hitch-hikers – two males and a female. He dropped the female off at Delmas Mall and continued on his journey with the other two (men),” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

On the journey, one of the passengers urged the truck driver to stop on the side of the road. “Upon stopping, the passenger seated behind the driver strangled him while the other tied him with shoe laces. They carried and placed him on the truck’s bed, covered him with a blanket and drove off,” Mohlala said. A TRUCK driver was choked and robbed by two hitch-hickers he had given a lift near Delmas. SAPS He said moments later, the truck was stopped by police who instructed the truck occupants to disembark.

“The occupant on the passenger’s seat jumped out and ran off. The other occupant then untied the hijacked driver and they were both instructed to lie on the floor,” Mohlala said. “Police then swiftly arrested the suspect after establishing he had hijacked the truck. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.” In November, Mpumalanga’s Human Settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo was hijacked near KwaMhlanga, kidnapped for seven hours and allegedly had R25 000 in cash stolen, as well as over R80 000 withdrawn from several bank cards.