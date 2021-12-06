Truck drivers who blocked N3 to remain behind bars

Durban: The 12 truck drivers who were arrested and charged for blocking off parts of the N3 on Friday will remain behind bars. Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed that the accused made their first appearance in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Kara said they are charged with contravention of the Road Traffic Act, in particular stopping on a freeway without lawful cause. “The matter was remanded to December 10 for a bail application.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in the early hours of December 3, numerous truck drivers parked their trucks across the N3 freeway, blocking both carriageways.

“They then alighted from their vehicles, causing traffic to come to a standstill for the entire day. “The suspects had taken the keys of some of the trucks, rendering them immovable for a long period of time.” Naicker said various specialised units from throughout the province were mobilised and also assisted in getting the trucks moved out of the road, which allowed traffic to begin flowing.