Tutu’s light will go on shining because it is the light of Christ says Archbishop of Canterbury

Cape Town – Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury has expressed his condolences and those of all Anglicans around the world to mama Leah and the family of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. In a pre-recorded video message aired on Saturday morning at Tutu’s funeral, Reverend Welby said that for himself or any Archbishop of Canterbury to give a tribute to the Archbishop was like a mouse giving a tribute to an elephant.

He went on to say that Archbishop Tutu had lit up the world. “South Africa has given us so much in the last 30 years, in the extraordinary example of the rainbow nation, and two giant figures that tower over the world, President Mandela and Archbishop Tutu. “We are so grateful, in all the the messages I have received from around the world, the most striking common thing was when people said, when we were in the dark he brought us into the light, and that light has lit up countries globally, countries that were struggling with fear, conflict, persecution, oppression, where the marginalised suffered,” he said.

Tutu never ceased to speak prophetically, he never ceased to speak powerfully, he never ceased to shed light, added Welby. He further indicated that Archbishop Tutu’s light grew brighter, and his was the light of Christ and that is why his light will go on shining because it is the light of Christ, the very Christ who sent him, who he served, who gave him courage. “The Arch is not one to speak of as lost, but who is shedding light for those on the edge and those who suffer to this day and the future.”