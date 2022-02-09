Two charged with murder of Amajuba District Speaker to remain behind bars
Durban: Two men charged with the murder of the Speaker for the Amajuba District, Reginald Ndima, made their first appearance in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
The accused Mhlonishwa Sokhulu, 43, and Sbusiso Chocolo, 29, were charged with Reginald Ndima’s murder. He was killed on January 29.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was postponed until February 14 for bail information.
Ndima was gunned down outside his home.
Following Ndima’s death, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka described his killing as senseless.
“This senseless murder has robbed the people of Amajuba of a dedicated servant who was passionate about improving the lives of residents.”
While calling for justice, MEC Hlomuka said: “We cannot allow those that are hell-bent on plunging the sphere of local government in our province into chaos to succeed.”
IOL