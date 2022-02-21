Two days after her slain children were buried, a Chatsworth mom succumbs to her gunshot wounds

Durban: The mother of two children who were killed in a shooting in Chatsworth last week has died in hospital of her own injuries from the same incident. Charlene Naicker, 38, of Pond Street in Welbadact East, died at a Durban hospital on Monday morning.

Naicker and her two children Chazlyn, aged two and Ainzlee, 14, were gunned down at their home on February 11. Chazlyn, who was shot several times, died en route to hospital while her brother passed away the following day in hospital. Naicker’s sister Samantha Windvogel told IOL that the family had received the devastating news about her death just after 6am. An emotional Windvogel said her sister had been in the intensive care unit, but doctors said she was making progress.

MORE ON THIS Two-year-old and her brother shot and killed in Chatsworth, their mom is critical in ICU

“I am still trying to process everything,” she said. The funeral of Naicker’s two children took place this weekend. Recallling events leading up to the shooting, Windvogel told the Post: “From what we have been told by the other children, my sister was just about to dish their supper when someone walked up to the partly-open stable door and shot them."