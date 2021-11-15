Two jewellery stores robbed at Phoenix Plaza

Durban: At least eight suspects reportedly robbed two jewellery stores at the Phoenix Plaza in Durban on Monday afternoon. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA multiple shots were fired when suspects robbed two jewellery stores at the Phoenix Plaza on Parthenon Street.

“RUSA Operations Center received multiple calls from shoppers reporting shots being fired. “All available Reaction Officers were dispatched to the mall and on arrival were informed that the robbers had fled in a white VW Polo and an A Class Mercedes-Benz. Both vehicles were fitted with NUR registration plates. “It was established that the suspects robbed Mayuris Jewellers and Sterns. An employee from one of the stores was allegedly injured after being assaulted.

“The robbers fired multiple shots as they made their way towards the exit. “Several 9mm and rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene.” Balram said the RUSA Robinson R44 helicopter is currently assisting with the search for the suspects.