Two killed in fiery KZN car crash, pedestrian seriously injured in Gauteng

DURBAN – Two people have died in a fiery car crash in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and a pedestrian has been seriously injured in a separate accident in Gauteng this weekend, paramedics said on Sunday.

Two people were killed and two others were injured when two cars collided and burst into flame on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Shortly before 7am, paramedics from ER24 and the local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found two cars had burnt out. The local fire department had extinguished the fires.

"Two people were found with minor injuries and were later transported by local provincial emergency services to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital. Sadly, two occupants from one of the vehicles were found with fatal injuries inside one of the vehicles."

Local authorities attended the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.